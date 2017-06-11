Richard Hammond says sorry to wife after cheating death in crash while filming The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond has apologised to his wife and children from his hospital bed after he cheated death in a serious crash.

The presenter was said to be inches from perishing after the crash in a supercar while filming for The Grand Tour series.

He climbed out shortly before the car burst into flames and was airlifted to hospital.

Hammond, who had recently pledged to give up dangerous stunts, apologised to his wife and daughter in a video posted online.

"I'm sorry to my wife Mindy and my daughters", he said.