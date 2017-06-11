Showers continuing for northwestern areas overnight.

Showers will bubble up across the northwestern half of the UK throughout Monday morning. Tending to become a lot drier into the afternoon with some decent brightness in places. The driest and brightest conditions will be across southeastern areas with a high here of 19C. This split in conditions sets the scene for the rest of the week as pressure builds across the southeastern half of the UK - giving drier, brighter and increasingly warm conditions. Further north, the weather will be more changeable; cloudier, breezier with showers or longer spells of rain coming and going.