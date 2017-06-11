Theresa May appoints her new cabinet in reshuffle

Theresa May is confirming her new top team in a reshuffle after an election that saw some ministers lose their seats and her party lose its majority.

The Prime Minister made her key ally Damian Green the new First Secretary of State - a title generally associated with the role of deputy prime minister.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss was effectively demoted to Chief Secretary to the Treasury "attending Cabinet" from her previous role as Justice Secretary.

She had been strongly criticised after failing to publicly stand up for judiciary after the High Court's decision to bar Mrs May from triggering Article 50.

Otherwise, Mrs May made only modest changes to her top team in the appointments.