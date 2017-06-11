- ITV Report
Theresa May appoints her new cabinet in reshuffle
Theresa May is confirming her new top team in a reshuffle after an election that saw some ministers lose their seats and her party lose its majority.
The Prime Minister made her key ally Damian Green the new First Secretary of State - a title generally associated with the role of deputy prime minister.
Meanwhile, Liz Truss was effectively demoted to Chief Secretary to the Treasury "attending Cabinet" from her previous role as Justice Secretary.
She had been strongly criticised after failing to publicly stand up for judiciary after the High Court's decision to bar Mrs May from triggering Article 50.
Otherwise, Mrs May made only modest changes to her top team in the appointments.
Mrs May has already announced on Friday that the five of the most senior ministerial posts would all remain unchanged.
They were Chancellor Philip Hammond, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, Defence Minister Michael Fallon, and Brexit Secretary David Davis.
Mrs May had been expected to make only minor changes after an election that had left her politically damaged.
David Lidington will take over from Ms Truss as the new Justice Secretary, and was also made Lord Chancellor.
The former Chief Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke also got a promotion as he was made Works and Pensions Secretary.
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Education Secretary Justine Greening and International Trade Minister Liam Fox, and Business Secretary Greg Clarke were all told they were remaining in their posts.
Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid, International Development Secretary Priti Patel and Welsh Secretary of State Alun Cairns also kept their jobs.
The reshuffle comes as the Conservatives hold talks with the DUP over plans for an alliance that would give them a working majority.