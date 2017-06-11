Sir Michael Fallon denies it was a mistake to call election

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon speaking on The Andrew Marr Show. Credit: BBC / The Andrew Marr Show

Sir Michael Fallon has denied that it was a mistake to call a General Election, despite the fact the Conservatives lost their parliamentary majority. The Defence Secretary said "no other party has any legitimacy to form a government" and that the Tories need to "get on and make the best of it". Prime Minister Theresa May is in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to agree a "confidence and supply" arrangement following the loss of her majority. Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Fallon said there is an "understanding on the outline proposals" with the DUP but that any deal would "not be a coalition".

DUP leader Arlene Foster speaking in Belfast on Friday. Credit: PA

When asked if Mrs May made a mistake in calling a snap election, he added: "No. I think the prime minister was right to ask for a bigger majority to open up the Brexit negotiations and to build a stronger, fairer Britain beyond that. "She didn't have an elective mandate herself, she wanted a bigger majority, that hasn't transpired and now we have to get on and make the best of it." More than half a million people have signed a petition against the Conservatives forming a government with the DUP, citing the Irish party's much-criticised stance on gay rights, abortion and the death penalty. But Mr Fallon insisted that just because the Tories are seeking an alliance with the DUP it "doesn't mean we agree with all their views" "We do not agree and we do not have to agree with some of these social issues," he said. "We have a duty now to form a government and get on with Brexit negotiations."

Theresa May's closest aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill resigned on Saturday. Credit: PA

Mrs May has been accused of running a close-knit team during the election campaign and blocking a number of cabinet members from playing a key role. A day after her closest aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill resigned, Mr Fallon admitted that a "different" and "more collective approach" will now take place. And he insisted that although Mrs May "did not achieve what she wanted", it is her "duty" to form a government and the parliamentary party "will rally behind her". Former Chancellor George Osborne said Theresa May is "a dead woman walking".

George Osborne speaking on The Andrew Marr Show. Credit: BBC / The Andrew Marr Show