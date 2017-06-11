Who is the most powerful person in Britain?

Who is the most powerful person in the government, after that remarkable election?

Well it is probably someone you've never heard of, namely Gavin Williamson, the Tory chief whip.

You can tell he matters, because as I told you yesterday he has been sent to Belfast to negotiate a deal with the DUP to prop up Theresa May's minority government.

Why is he arguably more important than the PM?

Well it is because May gambled away Cameron's majority in the Commons - and it's his job to calculate what measures will get through parliament, and to use every trick under the sun to persuade recalcitrant MPs to do what he wants (House of Cards is not really fiction).

Right now he is calibrating whether what the DUP are demanding from May will be tolerated by Tory MPs.