David Davis backs 'formidably good' PM to take back command

Brexit Secretary David Davis has told ITV's Good Morning Britain he remains a "100% unswerving supporter" of the "formidably good prime minister" as he backed her to "take back command" of the country. Mr Davis criticised those looking to make snap judgements on Theresa May's future in the aftermath of the disastrous snap election as she prepares to face a grilling from backbench Tory MPs. He said those calling for a change of leadership were "incredibly self indulgent" as he rejected former chancellor George Osborne's description of her as a "dead woman walking". Mr Davis, who has been touted as a potential successor should Mrs May go, said he was not interested in running for the leadership, a day after touted challenger Boris Johnson called for MPs to support her.

Theresa May has been returned to Downing Street in an imperiled position. Credit: PA

"For 10 months I've worked with this prime minister," he said. "She's a formidably good prime minister. She's good at making decisions. "There's a distinction between running a campaign and running a country, and she's incredibly good at it. "And that's what you're going to see. You're going to see in the next few weeks her taking back command, her taking back the reins, what she's good at, which is delivering for the country. "She's done it before, she'll do it again. And that's why she's going to be there probably for my career at least." Mrs May will face the Conservatives' backbench 1922 Committee over her failure to preserve the party's majority in last week's election, before resuming talks with the pro-Brexit DUP. Mr Davis insisted the government's Brexit plan would be unaffected as the Conservatives finalise talks to attempt to command power in Westminster.

David Davis played down the influence of the DUP's extreme views on social policy. Credit: ITV's Good Morning Britain