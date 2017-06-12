- ITV Report
-
Charlie Gard's defiant mother shares touching new picture of him with his eyes open
The mother of Charlie Gard has released a touching photograph showing her baby boy with his eyes open as she continues her fight to keep him alive.
Ten-month old Charlie has been at the centre of a court battle between his parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital over whether his life support should be turned off.
Connie Yates posted the new image on Facebook after the High Court heard Charlie was "not consistently able to open his eyes enough to be able to see".
"A picture speaks a thousand words," Miss Yates defiantly said.
Charlie's parents lost their latest court battle on Friday.
But judges ruled doctors must keep providing life support treatment for Charlie until midnight on June 13.
The couple want to take their son, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to America for treatment.
They have exhausted legal options in the UK and hope that European judges will now come to their aid.
The case is now being considered by the European Court of Human Rights.