Charlie Gard's defiant mother shares touching new picture of him with his eyes open

The mother of Charlie Gard has released a touching photograph showing her baby boy with his eyes open as she continues her fight to keep him alive.

Ten-month old Charlie has been at the centre of a court battle between his parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital over whether his life support should be turned off.

Connie Yates posted the new image on Facebook after the High Court heard Charlie was "not consistently able to open his eyes enough to be able to see".

"A picture speaks a thousand words," Miss Yates defiantly said.