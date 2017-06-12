Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Charlie Gard's defiant mother shares touching new picture of him with his eyes open

Charlie with his eyes open in the touching snap shared by his mum. Credit: Connie Yates

The mother of Charlie Gard has released a touching photograph showing her baby boy with his eyes open as she continues her fight to keep him alive.

Ten-month old Charlie has been at the centre of a court battle between his parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital over whether his life support should be turned off.

Connie Yates posted the new image on Facebook after the High Court heard Charlie was "not consistently able to open his eyes enough to be able to see".

"A picture speaks a thousand words," Miss Yates defiantly said.

Charlie with his parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard. Credit: PA

Charlie's parents lost their latest court battle on Friday.

But judges ruled doctors must keep providing life support treatment for Charlie until midnight on June 13.

The couple want to take their son, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to America for treatment.

They have exhausted legal options in the UK and hope that European judges will now come to their aid.

The case is now being considered by the European Court of Human Rights.