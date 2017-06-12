- ITV Report
-
Cordons lifted in London Bridge after attack but Borough Market remains shut
The final cordon has been lifted in London Bridge after the attack which killed eight people.
Most of Borough Market remains closed and behind barriers while repairs take place, but it is expected to reopen this weekend.
Eight people were killed in the attack when terrorists ploughed a van into pedestrians before going on a knife rampage.
Residents who have been unable to return home all week because their homes were inside the cordon will now be able to go home.
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “London is open. Our resilience, unity and defiance of those evil individuals who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life will never change.
“As we mark one week on from the appalling attack, we are coming together to raise money for the victims and their families. I urge all Londoners to do what they can to support this appeal and show the world that we are a city that will never be divided or cowed by terrorism.”
Donald Hyslop, Chair of Trustees at Borough Market said: “Borough Market is not just a collection of stalls, restaurants and pubs; it is a community of people. Never has that been more apparent than it is now, in this darkest of hours.
"This community has been shaken to its core by Saturday’s horrific events, but bolstered by the love, togetherness and defiance of this vibrant, diverse city it will carry on doing what it has always done: celebrating the pleasures of good food and conversation."