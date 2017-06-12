DUP 'will support the Tories for as long as Corbyn leads Labour'

I said on Monday morning that the Tories would go for a leadership election in a year so long as the DUP is prepared to prop up the Government for at least that long.

Well a DUP source said there would be no formal deadline in the confidence-and-supply arrangement that is due to be announced on Tuesday.

How long would the DUP be prepared in practice to support Mrs May's government?

"For as long as Jeremy Corbyn is leader of the Labour Party," says my DUP source.

Well that is clear enough.