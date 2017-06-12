- ITV Report
Emmanuel Macron on course for stunning victory in French Parliamentary elections
France's newly-elected President looks set to cement his grip on power as first-round parliamentary election results suggested that his fledgling political party is set to win a stunning majority.
Emmanuel Macron took the top job in a major upset that saw him face a final run-off against the National Front's Marine Le Pen as voters rejected both the traditional main parties.
He has pledged a programme of reform but relies on getting a working majority for his party, named En Marche!, just a year after it was formed.
Results from the first-round of elections suggested that gamble had paid off, with voting data showing his party winning by a large margin.
The near-final tally pointed to a legislative majority so crushing that Mr Macron's rivals fretted that the 39-year-old president will be able to govern France almost unopposed for his full five-year term.
Prime Minister Edouard declared he was confident that En Marche! would win a comfortable majority in an election he said would give the assemble "a new face".
"France is back," he said.
With 94% of of first-round votes counted, Mr Macron's camp was comfortably leading with more than 32% of the vote.
The final, second-round vote takes place next Sunday.
Mr Macron needs to win at least 289 of the 577 seats to get a majority. Some pollsters now believe his party could get more than 400.
However, the vote also revealed a record low in turnout, with less then half of France's registered voters turning up to cast ballots.
Meanwhile, Ms Le Pen came out on top in her constituency but appeared unlikely to turn her second place in the presidential contest into anything more than a handful of seats in Parliament.
Reformist Mr Macron has pledged strengthen EU ties, stabilise public finances, and loosen strictures on business.
However, some voters are dismayed that many of his candidates have no political experience whatsoever as he attempts to build a new movement to support his agenda.
Others said they had not voted as they were tired out by the drawn-out electoral cycle, with party primaries that started last year before the two rounds of presidential and then legislative contests.
"I've voted seven times in the last few months," voter Jean-Luc Vialla said after casting his ballot in a quiet voting station in Paris.
"And the result seems written in advance. It demotivated people."