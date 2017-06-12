Emmanuel Macron on course for stunning victory in French Parliamentary elections

France's newly-elected President looks set to cement his grip on power as first-round parliamentary election results suggested that his fledgling political party is set to win a stunning majority.

Emmanuel Macron took the top job in a major upset that saw him face a final run-off against the National Front's Marine Le Pen as voters rejected both the traditional main parties.

He has pledged a programme of reform but relies on getting a working majority for his party, named En Marche!, just a year after it was formed.

Results from the first-round of elections suggested that gamble had paid off, with voting data showing his party winning by a large margin.

The near-final tally pointed to a legislative majority so crushing that Mr Macron's rivals fretted that the 39-year-old president will be able to govern France almost unopposed for his full five-year term.