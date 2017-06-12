- ITV Report
Errol Christie: British boxers pay tribute to 'lovely' and 'talented' former fighter
Frank Bruno and Chris Eubank have led tributes to former British boxer Errol Christie after his death from cancer at 53.
Ex-middleweight fighter Christie, who captained England in amateur boxing between 1980-83, holds a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the only British boxer to win 10 amateur titles.
He died on Sunday after battling the disease for the last two years.
Bruno paid tribute to "such a talented man" while Eubank remembered his old sparring partner as "a sweetheart".
Irish international footballer Cyrus Christie announced his uncle's death on Twitter.
The Derby County defender, who played for the Republic in their World Cup qualifying draw with Austria on Sunday afternoon, retweeted a number of tributes to his uncle.
The Leicester-born fighter became a regular star of ITV Fight Night bouts throughout the 1980s.
He emerged in the professional ranks came after he was crowned European amateur champion.
His professional career record saw him claim 32 wins (26 knockouts) from 41 fights, including notable victories over Joel Bonnetaz, Gonzalo Montes and Sean Mannion.
He also suffered memorable defeats to Mark Kaylor in a 1985 Wembley Arena eliminator, Charles Boston in 1986 and Michael Watson in 1990.
Christie's final professional fight came in 1993 after a two-year absence from the ring when he was stopped within two rounds by Trevor Ambrose.
He worked as a market trader after leaving boxing before training white collar boxers, with a celebrity clientele that included Dermot O'Leary and Seal.
His 2010 biography No Place To Hide earned literary praise for detailing his stark experience of racism in the sport.