Errol Christie: British boxers pay tribute to 'lovely' and 'talented' former fighter

Frank Bruno and Chris Eubank have led tributes to former British boxer Errol Christie after his death from cancer at 53.

Ex-middleweight fighter Christie, who captained England in amateur boxing between 1980-83, holds a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the only British boxer to win 10 amateur titles.

He died on Sunday after battling the disease for the last two years.

Bruno paid tribute to "such a talented man" while Eubank remembered his old sparring partner as "a sweetheart".