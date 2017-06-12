Fish fingers are made of chicken and cheese grows on a plant, some children believe

Some children surveyed thought fish fingers are made of chicken Credit: PA

Many of the nation's children believe fish fingers are made of chicken, cheese comes from plants and tomatoes grow underground, according to a new poll. The survey suggests confusion among youngsters on where their food comes from and whether it counts as healthy and nutritious. Nearly a third of five to seven-year-olds thought that cheese came from a plant, not an animal, while one in four older primary school pupils thought the same.

In addition, just over one in five of the infants, and 13% of the older primary group believed that animals provide us with pasta. There was also uncertainty about other foods, with 22% of five to seven-year-olds saying prawns come from plants and 20% suggesting that chips are made of animals.

Among the eight to 11-year-olds questioned as part of the British Nutrition Foundation (BNF) poll for its Healthy Eating Week, there was less slightly confusion, although 10% thought that bread came from animals. The majority of children knew that fish fingers are usually made from haddock or cod but 18% of the younger pupils thought they were made of chicken, along with 6% of the older group.

Around one in 10 of 11-14-year-olds and a similar proportion of 14-16-year-olds thought that tomatoes grow underground, with 40% of the younger age group saying they grow on a vine and 22% saying on a bush (49% and 18% respectively for the older age range).

