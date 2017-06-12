Gerry Adams: Tories and DUP will be 'coalition for chaos'

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said the power arrangement between the Conservative government and the DUP will be a "coalition for chaos" that threatens peace in Northern Ireland.

He spoke as Theresa May's government continues to negotiate terms for a supply-and-confidence deal with Mr Adams' party's chief political opponents to help the Tories command a majority in the House of Commons.

"I would hardly call that sort of arrangement ... stable," Mr Adams told reporters at a news conference as he used the much-repeated Tory campaign slogans against them.

"We don't believe that any deal with the DUP here and English Tories will be good for the people here," he added as he warned landmark peace talk agreements were under threat.

"Any deal which undercuts in any way the process here or the Good Friday and the other agreements is one which has to be opposed by progressives," he said as he stood in front of the party's seven new MPs.