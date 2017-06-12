'I'm lucky to be alive' says London Bridge survivor who was stabbed in the neck

A survivor of the London Bridge atrocity has said she feels lucky to be alive after her throat was cut in the attack.

Candice Hedge, 31, from Brisbane in Australia, was working with her boyfriend when the three attackers stormed the restaurant.

She was stabbed in the neck - but luckily the knife missed her arteries and vocal cords.

She said: "I feel lucky to be here, it's not really a lucky situation but considering what happened it's amazing."