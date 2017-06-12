Inmate freed from prison after 17 years as lookalike found

A man who was jailed for 17 years for a crime he insisted he never committed has been freed after his doppelganger was discovered.

Richard Jones was charged with aggravated burglary in 1999 and as a result had not seen one of his daughters since he was convicted when she was just a baby.

On his release from prison on Thursday, his daughter met him properly for the first time, and Mr Jones also met his granddaughter.

In 2015, Mr Jones learnt from other inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility where he was serving his sentence that there was a man there who looked just like him, and had the similar name of Ricky.

Mr Jones contacted lawyers at the Midwest Innocence Project and the Project for Innocence at the University of Kansas Law School.

They tracked down Ricky Amos, the lookalike who at the time of the crime lived at the Kansas City address where two men said they had picked "Rick" up from and driven him to the supermarket car park where the attempted bag-snatch and mobile phone robbery took place.

Not only this, but Amos was a similar height and weight to Mr Jones, and was born in 1977, the year after he was.