Is a state visit for Trump likely this year?
Donald Trump has told Theresa May a number of times in recent months that he doesn't want to come on the planned state visit to the UK if there are going to be protests.
The US President - in several phone calls with the prime minister - has made it clear he only wanted to do overseas visits in countries where he can be certain he'll receive a warm welcome.
And a formal state visit to the UK by Mr Trump is very unlikely to pass off without incident.
Theresa May invited Donald Trump to the UK when she became the first world leader to visit him at the White House - shortly after his inauguration in January.
Mrs May was widely criticised for doing so.
Many thought it was far too soon to be offering a full state visit to a leader who had only been in office for a few weeks and one who had shown himself to be very divisive.
Transcripts of the phone calls - including Mr Trump's comments to Mrs May about the state visit - were circulated afterwards.
Copies were sent to the Foreign Office, the British Embassy in Washington DC as well as to staff in Downing Street.
State visits involve a ceremonial welcome by the Queen on Horse Guards Parade, a procession by royal carriage and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.
It's thought Mr Trump's visit had been pencilled in for the Autumn.
However, it now seems impossible that the state visit can go ahead this year.
That will be humiliating for Theresa May but also highly embarrassing for the Queen - who extended the invitation to the White House on the advice of the Foreign Office.
No date was given for the visit - but the prime minister did promise that it would take place "this year".
Now officials in Downing Street and Buckingham Palace are struggling to work out what do.
They must decide by the end of July whether to offer the state visit to another world leader - or whether to completely tear up the plans.
There is a list of leaders who have requested a state visit - but, as one source put it to me, they'd have to agree to "take Mr Trump's sloppy seconds".
The White House has officially denied any such conversations have taken place between Mr Trump and Mrs May.