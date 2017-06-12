Is a state visit for Trump likely this year?

Donald Trump has told Theresa May a number of times in recent months that he doesn't want to come on the planned state visit to the UK if there are going to be protests.

The US President - in several phone calls with the prime minister - has made it clear he only wanted to do overseas visits in countries where he can be certain he'll receive a warm welcome.

And a formal state visit to the UK by Mr Trump is very unlikely to pass off without incident.

Theresa May invited Donald Trump to the UK when she became the first world leader to visit him at the White House - shortly after his inauguration in January.

Mrs May was widely criticised for doing so.