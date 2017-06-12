Manchester attack: Police unclear if bomber acted alone as they release CCTV

Salman Abedi on CCTV Credit: GMP

New CCTV of the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi has been released by police. Almost three weeks on from the suicide bombing which left 22 people dead and more than 200 injured, police have issued images showing the white Nissan Micra he used and a barrel stored inside the car. Greater Manchester Police said it remains unclear whether he acted alone to gather bomb parts.

The car used by Abedi Credit: GMP

The force also said officers are yet to speak to Abedi's brother Hashem, who has been detained by authorities in Libya along with their father Ramadan. Hashem reportedly told Libyan counter-terror forces he knew his brother was planning something and that the 22-year-old was radicalised while living in the UK two years before his deadly attack.

Hashem and Salman Abedi Credit: PA

The British-born extremist of Libyan descent is believed to have built the explosive alone before he detonated the device as concert-goers began leaving a show by US singer Ariana Grande at 10.31pm on May 22. Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, the head of North West Counter Terrorism Policing, said: "We have tracked him buying nuts from a DIY store that were used for shrapnel as well as the tin which we believe the explosive was placed in. He has also been tracked going to and from the Banff Road area of Rusholme. "It is in Rusholme where the white Micra was found and in it considerable evidence. The Micra contained materials for bomb making and Abedi is forensically linked to the car."

Abedi caught on camera Credit: GMP

Abedi bought the car on April 13 two days before leaving the country, and officers believe bomb parts were stored in it before he returned from Libya on May 18, bought nuts and a tin container and assembled his deadly device. "Our enquiries show that the assembly of the device is likely to have been by Abedi himself," Mr Jackson said. "What is less clear is whether he acted alone in obtaining the materials for the device before he left the country on 15 April and whether others knew or were complicit in the storage of materials knowing what was being planned." A total of 29 houses were searched and 22 people were arrested during the inquiry - all have now been released without charge. Mr Jackson added: "Each of the 20 detained people have been interviewed many times and they have been questioned about their associations and contacts with Abedi.

Abedi on CCTV in Manchester city centre Credit: GMP