Queen's Speech delayed by a few days as government thrashes out policy plans in DUP talks

The Queen's Speech announces the Government's plans for new laws. Credit: PA

The government will postpone the Queen's Speech as it continues to thrash out its policy plans as part of negotiations to return to power. ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston understands the speech, which outlines Theresa May's legislative agenda and had been due on Monday next week, will be held on Tuesday or Wednesday instead.

Robert Peston @Peston Follow So just to confirm, Queens Speech will be delayed, but not by more than a day or two

The State Opening of Parliament at Westminster on June 19 had already been due to clash with the start of Brexit talks. Brexit Secretary David Davis earlier suggested the negotiations with the EU may have to be moved. But the monarch's ceremonial address will be rescheduled with the government still in discussions with the DUP over a confidence-and-supply arrangement to support Mrs May's weakened administration.

The unpopular areas of Theresa May's Conservative manifesto are likely to be dropped from the government agenda. Credit: PA

To secure some form of agreement with the unionists, the Conservatives are expected to make some concessions to the party's campaign pledges following the chastening election result. The delay also gives Mrs May's party an opportunity to drop some of the much-criticised manifesto's most electorally toxic policies. Plans to drop the triple lock on pensions, introduce means-testing for the winter fuel allowance, repeal the fox hunting ban and reintroduce grammar schools are all under threat. Mr Davis earlier said the position the government finds itself in means "some elements of the manifesto will be pruned away".

Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom. Credit: PA