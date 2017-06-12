Rain for many northern areas overnight

Rain moves in across many northern parts of the UK overnight on Monday. To the south, it remains dry and relatively mild.

Tuesday will see that collection of rain bearing weather systems continue to move eastwards across the north of the UK - although increasingly fragmented and for many this will just take the form of thickening cloud and perhaps some drizzle. To the south again, it's a dry day with a high of 22C.

A new area of rain approaching from the Atlantic will give a wet picture for many far northwestern areas on Wednesday, whilst further south and east under high pressure, it's a dry, sunny and very warm day with highs in London of 27C.