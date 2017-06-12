Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny 'arrested on way to protest'

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Credit: AP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested outside his Moscow home on his way to a demonstration in the capital, his wife says. At least 41 protesters have also been detained at the protest he had called near Pushkin Square in Moscow, witnesses told Reuters. They reported that pepper spray was being used on crowds. Mr Navalny, who has announced he will stand against President Vladimir Putin, had earlier called on his supporters to attend anti-corruption rallies across Russia.

Thousands have gathered for the rally despite his absence Credit: APTN

At least 1,000 people were thought to be at the protest on Tverskaya Street, one of Moscow's main central thoroughfares. Photographs show the street blocked by trucks placed by the authorities, and riot police massing near the edge of the demonstration. City authorities had agreed for a protest further from the centre, but Mr Navalny announced on Sunday that he was moving the location as he accused officials of trying to scupper the event. The General Prosecutor's Office warned that changing the venue would be illegal and police would be forced to take "all necessary measures" to prevent disorder. More than 1,000 protesters were arrested at a similar rally on March 26.

Security forces mass on the edge of the protest. Credit: APTN