Terminally ill cancer patient conquers Everest despite being told he has just months to live
A terminally ill man is thought to be the first person with cancer to climb Mount Everest.
Ian Toothill was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June 2015 and told he had between four months and two years to live.
Against the odds he beat it, but was then told the devastating news his cancer had returned.
Doctors say the 47-year-old, who lives in Willesden Green, north west London, now has only "months left to live."
But that didn't stop the Sheffield Wednesday fan achieving his childhood dream of conquering Everest.
And when he reached the summit a week ago he planted a flag of rival team Sheffield United at the top.
He has now raised nearly £40,000 for charity through his Go Fund me page and is aiming to get that to £250,000.
He told ITV News he had a few hiccups on the way including his tent being destroyed and losing all his equipment at one stage.
Ian even went snow blind as he came down the mountain back to base camp.
But he said it was all worth it for the money he has raised for Macmillan Cancer.
"My main motivation was knowing the money I raise will go to people with cancer to help those in any situation that need it."