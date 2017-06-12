Terminally ill cancer patient conquers Everest despite being told he has just months to live

A terminally ill man is thought to be the first person with cancer to climb Mount Everest.

Ian Toothill was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June 2015 and told he had between four months and two years to live.

Against the odds he beat it, but was then told the devastating news his cancer had returned.

Doctors say the 47-year-old, who lives in Willesden Green, north west London, now has only "months left to live."

But that didn't stop the Sheffield Wednesday fan achieving his childhood dream of conquering Everest.

And when he reached the summit a week ago he planted a flag of rival team Sheffield United at the top.