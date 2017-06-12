- ITV Report
Theresa May tells Tory MPs: I got us into this mess and I will get us out of it
The Prime Minister has told Conservative backbenchers she will get them "out of this mess" after the party saw their majority wiped out at the General Election.
Theresa May told the influential 1922 Committee: "I'm the person who got us into this mess, and I'm the one who will get us out of it."
Sources who attended the meeting said Mrs May apologised several times over the Tory MPs who lost their seats following the June 8 election.
They continued that the PM told the backbenchers: "I'll serve you as long as you want me."
The MPs continued that the committee was in agreement with the Prime Minister that another General Election or a party leadership election will not be held in the foreseeable future as they are "the last thing the country needs".
Despite the Conservatives losing their majority at the election, the committee members banged the tables for around 25 seconds and briefly cheered as Mrs May arrived at the meeting inside the Palace of Westminster.
Mrs May met the committee amid suggestions from some Conservative MPs that she would have to stand down following the disastrous election result which has resulted in the Tories seeking support from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to prop up their Government.
However, Mrs May assured MPs the DUP would not have any sway over policy on LGBT rights and any "confidence and supply" deal with them would not have any effect on talks aiming to restore the power-sharing Northern Ireland Government.
One of the biggest cheers during the meeting came for the "greatly respected" Gavin Barwell, Mrs May's new chief of staff who will have a "great deal of influence" alongside Chief Whip Gavin Williamson in the new Government.
Mr Barwell has replaced Mrs May's key aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill who both stepped down after facing furious criticism from party MPs and officials who said they played a significant role in the party's poor performance at the General Election.
The resignations were reportedly demanded by Tory MPs as the price of their supporting the Prime Minister.
It was revealed on Monday that Mr Timothy and Ms Hill are both in line for payouts of around £35,000, as under government rules, they are entitled to severance pay equivalent to three months' wages.