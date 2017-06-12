Theresa May tells Tory MPs: I got us into this mess and I will get us out of it

The Prime Minister has told Conservative backbenchers she will get them "out of this mess" after the party saw their majority wiped out at the General Election.

Theresa May told the influential 1922 Committee: "I'm the person who got us into this mess, and I'm the one who will get us out of it."

Sources who attended the meeting said Mrs May apologised several times over the Tory MPs who lost their seats following the June 8 election.

They continued that the PM told the backbenchers: "I'll serve you as long as you want me."

The MPs continued that the committee was in agreement with the Prime Minister that another General Election or a party leadership election will not be held in the foreseeable future as they are "the last thing the country needs".