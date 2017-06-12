Theresa May shows her human side 'at last'

It was not what Theresa May said when seeing backbench MPs tonight that prolonged her tenure as Tory leader and Prime Minister, but it was her demeanour - or how she came across.

"She showed her human side at last," said one MP present at her life-or-death meeting with the 1922 committee of backbench Conservatives.

"She took loads of questions and gave proper answers," said another.

And a third made the more cutting point that "if only she had done that in the election, we surely would have done a lot better".

Most MPs said she had shown enough contrition and understanding of what she had done wrong to avoid an immediate challenge to her leadership.

To be clear, that is not the view of all. One senior backbencher said: "Yes she did alright, but she is toast. Over the summer we'll build a consensus for Boris to take over."

Hmmm.