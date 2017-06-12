Theresa May to meet with backbench Tory MP critics after election fallout

Theresa May will be meeting her backbench critics Credit: PA

Theresa May is facing a showdown with Conservative MPs amid anger over the way the party saw its majority wiped out in the General Election. Tory MPs furious at the election result will demand concessions on key policy areas, including Brexit, along with changes to her leadership style. Cabinet Brexiteers have been boosted by the return of Michael Gove, who was brought in from the cold less than a year after she sacked him in a move seen as a bid to protect the Prime Minister from a leadership challenge. His appointment as Environment Secretary came after former chancellor George Osborne branded her "dead woman walking", warning that she could be ousted from No 10 in a matter of days. Graham Brady, the influential chairman of the '22 predicted MPs would rally round, insisting there was no mood in the party for a damaging leadership contest which could see them plunged into a fresh general election.

Michael Gove Credit: PA

Mr Brady, confirmed Ms May would be attending a meeting of the group on Monday, brought forward a day to address the the party’s crisis. Mr Brady also acknowledged policies set out in the Tory manifesto would have to be abandoned. Mr Brady indicated that she would have to ditch much of her controversial election manifesto in a "slimmed down" Queen's Speech on June 19 setting out the new Government's programme. The Daily Mail reported that plans to scrap the triple lock on pensions, means test the winter fuel allowance and repeal the ban on foxhunting were all set to go. Proposals to overhaul the funding of social care - dubbed the "dementia tax" by opposition parties - and expand the number of grammar schools were also said to be being heavily watered down. The return to the Cabinet of Mr Gove - who clashed bitterly with Mrs May over tackling extremism when they were in Government together under David Cameron - will be seen as an attempt to head off any challenge from the Brexiteer wing of the party. At the same time she has brought in the more emollient figure of Damian Green as First Secretary of State - a title often associated with the role of deputy prime minister - based in the Cabinet Office, in a limited reshuffle of her top team.

Graham Brady, the influential chairman of the '22 Credit: PA

Mrs May signalled that she still intended to serve a full term. "I said during the election campaign that if re-elected I would intend to serve a full term," she told reporters in No 10. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson brushed off claims he was plotting a fresh leadership bid, insisting that he fully supported the Prime Minister. However many Tories are adamant that she cannot lead them into another general election after her disastrous showing last week at the ballot box. It follows the resignations of her co-chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill whose abrasive style upset ministers and who were blamed by many in the party for the abysmal election campaign.

Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill resigned Credit: PA