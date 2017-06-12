Trump travel ban in limbo as court upholds injunction

A ruling blocking Donald Trump's travel ban has been upheld in a US appeals court.

The ban, which targets six predominantly Muslim countries, was originally blocked by a court in Hawaii in March.

If passed, the executive order would have suspended new visas from Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen for 90 days, while the US's refugee programme would have been suspended for 120 days.

President Trump's order, a revised version of an earlier attempt to force through the travel block, has now been stuck in limbo for nearly three months.

On Monday, the United States Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld an injunction on it.