- ITV Report
-
Video shows rescue of woman kept 'chained like a dog' by serial killer
Police in South Carolina have released footage of the moment they freed a rape victim who had been held captive and chained by her neck in a shipping container for two months by a serial killer.
Kala Brown - who had been missing for more than two months when she was found in November 2016 - was found by Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies when they heard a loud banging coming from a container in the grounds of a large rural property.
Investigators had gone onto the property in search of missing Ms Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, after her phone indicated she may have been in the area when she vanished.
After sawing open the metal box, armed officers found the 30-year-old "chained inside the container like a dog," according to Sheriff Chuck Wright.
As authorities used bolt cutters to free her, Ms Brown told them that her captor, Todd Kohlhepp, had shot and killed Mr Carver, and bragged to her that other people he had murdered were buried on his Woodruff property.
She reported that Kohlhepp had also repeatedly raped her during her ordeal.
Ms Brown has waived her right to anonymity.
When asked by officers if she knew where Mr Carver was, the distressed woman replies: “Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie Carver three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of the tractor, locked me down here.
“I've never seen him again. He says he's dead and buried. He says there are several bodies dead and buried out here.
Ms Brown explained that Kohlhepp had told her he had killed four others at a motorcycle shop 13 years earlier.
Days after Ms Brown was discovered, the buried bodies of her boyfriend Charlie Carver, Johnny Coxie, 29, and Leigh McCraw-Coxie, 26, were found on the property.
The serial killer later confessed to authorities he had shot Scott Ponder, 30, Beverly Guy, 52, Brian Lucas, 30, and Chris Sherbert, 26, at a motorspors shop in 2003.
In the weeks after Ms Brown and Mr Carver went missing on August 31, 2016, mysterious postings appeared on Mr Carver's Facebook page, saying that the couple were fine and had simply left on their own.
The 32-year-old's account is believed to have been hacked.
Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder and raping Ms Brown, meaning he will die in prison after being jailed for seven consecutive life sentences and an additional 60 years in prison.
By pleading guilty, the registered sex offender avoided the death penalty.
Kohlhepp had previously spent 14 years in prison after forcing his 14-year-old neighbour into his house at gunpoint, tying her up and raping her when he was just 15-years-old.