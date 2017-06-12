Video shows rescue of woman kept 'chained like a dog' by serial killer

Police in South Carolina have released footage of the moment they freed a rape victim who had been held captive and chained by her neck in a shipping container for two months by a serial killer.

Kala Brown - who had been missing for more than two months when she was found in November 2016 - was found by Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies when they heard a loud banging coming from a container in the grounds of a large rural property.

Investigators had gone onto the property in search of missing Ms Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, after her phone indicated she may have been in the area when she vanished.

After sawing open the metal box, armed officers found the 30-year-old "chained inside the container like a dog," according to Sheriff Chuck Wright.

As authorities used bolt cutters to free her, Ms Brown told them that her captor, Todd Kohlhepp, had shot and killed Mr Carver, and bragged to her that other people he had murdered were buried on his Woodruff property.

She reported that Kohlhepp had also repeatedly raped her during her ordeal.

Ms Brown has waived her right to anonymity.