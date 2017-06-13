- ITV Report
At least 15 missing after high-rise building collapses in Kenya
At least 15 people are missing after a seven storey building collapsed in a residential area of Nairobi, rescue services said.
The Kenya Red Cross said on its Twitter feed that the building had sunk in an eastern Nairobi suburb while the Saint John's Ambulance said 15 people were reported missing.
St John's Ambulance also said the building had earlier "shown imminent signs of collapse" and some tenants were evacuated.
