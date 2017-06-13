- ITV Report
Back home! England's U20 World Cup winners return with the trophy
The England Under-20s have received a heroes' welcome after returning with the country's first major football trophy since 1966.
The World Cup winners flew into Birmingham Airport to be greeted by fans and media, two days after defeating Venezuela 1-0 in the final in South Korea.
Captain Lewis Cook clutched the trophy as he and the other players wheeled their luggage through the airport before posing for photographs.
Manager Paul Simpson posed with his squad, which included final goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, whose second-half penalty save helped secure the cup.
England fans hope the success can be a springboard to major tournament successes for the senior team.
The U20 World Cup, the biggest tournament in youth football, has helped launch the career of some of the biggest players in football, including Lionel Messi and Luis Figo.