Back home! England's U20 World Cup winners return with the trophy

England U20 manager Paul Simpson and his squad celebrated victory in the biggest global tournament in youth football. Credit: PA

The England Under-20s have received a heroes' welcome after returning with the country's first major football trophy since 1966. The World Cup winners flew into Birmingham Airport to be greeted by fans and media, two days after defeating Venezuela 1-0 in the final in South Korea.

Young fans were ready to greet the players at Birmingham Airport. Credit: PA

Captain Lewis Cook clutched the trophy as he and the other players wheeled their luggage through the airport before posing for photographs. Manager Paul Simpson posed with his squad, which included final goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, whose second-half penalty save helped secure the cup.

England U20s captain Lewis Cook carried the trophy into the arrivals lounge. Credit: PA

Lewis Cook and manager Paul Simpson posed with the trophy. Credit: PA

England fans hope the success can be a springboard to major tournament successes for the senior team. The U20 World Cup, the biggest tournament in youth football, has helped launch the career of some of the biggest players in football, including Lionel Messi and Luis Figo.

Final hero Freddie Woodman, who was named goalkeeper of the tournament, answered media questions. Credit: PA

Final goal scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin also answered questions on his achievement. Credit: PA