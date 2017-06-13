British military base in Cyprus hit by blast

A policeman has been injured in an explosion at the police headquarters of a UK military base on the southeast coast of Cyprus.

Authorities are treating the pre-dawn explosion at the Dhekelia garrison as a criminal matter, spokesman Kristian Gray said.

Mr Gray said authorities are investigating what caused the explosion.

Cyprus state broadcaster RIK said that an explosive device was hurled at the police headquarters' entrance from a passing motorcycle.

The broadcaster said the headquarters' CCTV system captured grainy images of the motorcycle speeding off shortly after 3am local time.

Cyprus' criminal underworld has used drive-by bombings to send messages to rivals or authorities that are hurting their business interests.

British Bases police at Dhekelia have been active in trying to stamp out illegal songbird trapping which is popular with area residents and supplies an illicit restaurant trade that is worth millions of euros annually.

Many Cypriots consider the songbirds, known as ambelopoulia, as a delicacy that has been part of local tradition dating back centuries. Officials said a plate of a dozen pickled or grilled birds can fetch 60 euro (£52).

Britain retained two military bases after the east Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.