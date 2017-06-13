Cautious optimism for City of London ahead of Brexit negotiations

One of the anxieties that has spread since we voted to leave the European Union is that the twenty-seven countries we bid farewell to would seek to cause us economic harm in a parting act of retribution.

The defenestration of the City of London - a place where the EU and much of the rest of the world comes to borrow and lend money - has been a persistent and well-founded fear.

Days after the referendum result was announced, Francois Hollonde, then the President of France, declared that London should no longer be able to clear euro-denominated trades. Last month Wolfgang Schauble, the German finance minister, made similar noises, indicating that the "major part" of euro-clearing should be relocated to within the EU.

Clearing houses sit in between the buyer and the seller in a transaction, essentially they exist to mitigate the financial impact of a deal falling apart. The derivatives contracts that clearing houses insure against default include interest rates, currencies and commodities.

The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange - whose subsidiary LCH Clearnet is one of the biggest players in London - warned up to 100,000 jobs would be lost if the EU took euro-clearing in-house.

The Bank of England had indicated the relocation of euro-clearing would make regulation of financial services harder and was also likely to drive up costs for companies and therefore prices for consumers.