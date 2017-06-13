Charlie Gard: Judges extend life support until June 19

Charlie Gard's life support should be kept on until midnight on June 19 judges in the European Court of Human Rights have ruled.

A previous ruling said the terminally ill 10-month-old's treatment should be withdrawn at midnight tonight.

But his parents won the right to keep him alive for almost another week while the judges consider his case.

Charlie has been at the centre of a court battle between his parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital over whether his life support should be turned off.

The couple want to take their son, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to America for treatment.

They have exhausted legal options in the UK and hope that European judges will now come to their aid.