Charlie Gard's parents to hear final ruling on US treatment

Terminally ill Charlie Gard Credit: Connie Yates

A couple who want to take their terminally ill baby son to the United States for treatment will hear the final ruling from judges in the European Court of Human Rights. Chris Gard and Connie Yates, who are in their 30s and from west London, want 10-month-old Charlie Gard, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to undergo a therapy trial in America. The have asked European Court judges in Strasbourg, France, to consider the case after exhausting all UK legal options.

Connie and Chris with Charlie

Strasbourg judges are expected to make an announcement on Tuesday. They have told doctors in London to continue providing life-support treatment to Charlie until midnight on Tuesday to give them time to examine papers filed by his parents' lawyers. Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where Charlie is being cared for, say therapy proposed by a doctor in America is experimental and will not help. They say life support treatment should stop. A High Court judge in April ruled against a trip to America and in favour of Great Ormond Street doctors.

The couple outside court Credit: PA