Today will be rather cloudy in many central and northern parts of the UK.

There will be some showery rain in these areas too, this mostly focused in western parts.

Across western Scotland in particular this will merge into longer spells of rain.

Across the south of England though, it will be a warm and dry day with plenty of sunny spells, especially in the morning.

Today’s top temperature will be 24 Celsius (75F) towards the South East.