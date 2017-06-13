'Complete and utter nonsense': DUP leader Arlene Foster denies claims her party is homophobic

DUP leader Arlene Foster has hit back at claims her party's policy on gay rights are homophobic, telling ITV News the accusation "complete and utter nonsense".

Mrs Foster is close to striking a deal with Theresa May after the Tories failed to win an overall majority in last week's General Election.

The DUP's policies on social issues such as gay marriage and abortion have come under increased scrutiny since the election result, with the party's 10 MPs offering the prime minister a chance to prop up her minority government.

But Mrs Foster told ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen much of what has been said is "hyperbole" - and that those issues played no part in her striking a deal with Theresa May.