Corrie McKeague's father releases fresh photos of missing airman

One of the photos released by Corrie McKeague's family Credit: SWNS

The father of missing Corrie McKeague has released fresh pictures of the RAF airman as he vowed to do "anything" to get him back. Martin McKeague, 48, revealed the pictures in the hope it will jog someone's memory and help find his son.

Corrie with his stepmum Trisha Credit: SWNS

It has been almost a year since the 23-year-old vanished following a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, last September. Mr McKeague has described struggling to cope with the "horrific" experience of not knowing if Corrie will ever be found.

Corrie's father Martin McKeague vowed to do Credit: SWNS

Martin told yesterday how his life has since become a living hell in which he barely holds himself together. He admits he has been pulled from the brink of a nervous breakdown, only by the love for his son and the determination that he must go on until the point he is found. Martin said: "I'm broken. It's horrific - it's just unbelievable. "I'm not the same person I was all those months ago. I am not working. "I am on the 'sick' and have been since the day I heard. "We never thought we'd be here. Half the time we don't even know what day it is, what date it is, what month it is."

Corrie McKeague, 23, vanished after a night out with friends

New pictures released by the McKeague family show Corrie to be a fresh faced young man, with a wide grin and a twinkle in his eye. Martin said: "He had a great personality. You know he could be a bit of a handful but he would put a smile on your granny's face. "The loves of his life were partying and girls. Girls were Corrie's passion." Specialist search teams have so far sifted through around 4,430 tonnes of waste at a landfill site in Milton, Cambs. They have so far found no trace of Corrie but confirmed they are now working in an area of the tip which contains waste from the weekend he went missing. The search was due to finish last week but was expanded as items dating back to last September continued to emerge.

Corrie's girlfriend announced she was pregnant with his child after the disappearance.