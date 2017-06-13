- ITV Report
-
Corrie McKeague's father releases fresh photos of missing airman
The father of missing Corrie McKeague has released fresh pictures of the RAF airman as he vowed to do "anything" to get him back.
Martin McKeague, 48, revealed the pictures in the hope it will jog someone's memory and help find his son.
It has been almost a year since the 23-year-old vanished following a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, last September.
Mr McKeague has described struggling to cope with the "horrific" experience of not knowing if Corrie will ever be found.
Martin told yesterday how his life has since become a living hell in which he barely holds himself together.
He admits he has been pulled from the brink of a nervous breakdown, only by the love for his son and the determination that he must go on until the point he is found.
Martin said: "I'm broken. It's horrific - it's just unbelievable.
"I'm not the same person I was all those months ago. I am not working.
"I am on the 'sick' and have been since the day I heard.
"We never thought we'd be here. Half the time we don't even know what day it is, what date it is, what month it is."
New pictures released by the McKeague family show Corrie to be a fresh faced young man, with a wide grin and a twinkle in his eye.
Martin said: "He had a great personality. You know he could be a bit of a handful but he would put a smile on your granny's face.
"The loves of his life were partying and girls. Girls were Corrie's passion."
Specialist search teams have so far sifted through around 4,430 tonnes of waste at a landfill site in Milton, Cambs.
They have so far found no trace of Corrie but confirmed they are now working in an area of the tip which contains waste from the weekend he went missing.
The search was due to finish last week but was expanded as items dating back to last September continued to emerge.
"Finding an answer is all we have tried to do," said Martin. "Just find out what has happened to my son.
"He probably drunk too much, so there is a point there. He probably over indulged. I have seen all the footage and he is definitely worse when he wakes up after sleeping.
"He was definitely street-smart…but his sleeping habits, sleeping on top of rubbish or whatever, I didn't know Corrie to do that."
He said: "Will I ever give up hope [he is alive]? I didn't really have much hope to begin with. I am not going to lie about it.
"He is in the landfill and that is what we are hoping for. That is where the factual evidence is - it's the landfill. So I hope. I hope we find him.
Martin is now living in a camper van near to the landfill site as he waits to see whether police will find Corrie's body.
He added: "If they don't find him I just don't know what I'll do. We need to find Corrie.
"We need closure. How on earth do you go on?"
Corrie's girlfriend, April Oliver, is due to give birth to his child in the coming weeks.
She has been admitted to hospital amid fears over her health until the baby is born.
Corrie is originally from Fife in Scotland and moved down to Suffolk to live at RAF Honington where he worked as a gunner and team medic in the air force.