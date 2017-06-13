Dennis Rodman in North Korea again for 'basketball diplomacy'

Flamboyant former US basketball star Dennis Rodman has travelled to North Korea, apparently for another round of his so-called "basketball diplomacy".

Rodman is undertaking the trip as a private citizen, despite a US advisory against travel to the secretive country and amid tension over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

Ahead of his arrival, Rodman, who has visited North Korea before and met the country's leader Kim Jong Un, told journalists at Beijing's airport that he was "trying to open the door" to the isolated country.

"My purpose is to actually to see if I can keep bringing sports to North Korea, so that's the main thing," he said.

He said he thought US President Donald Trump would be "happy with the fact that I am over here trying to accomplish something that we both need".