England lose to ten-man France in Paris

Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe turned things around for the hosts before half-time, with Ousmane Dembele wrapping up a deserved 3-2 win as France made light of Kane's equaliser and Raphael Varane's sending off as VARs were utilised for the first time in an England match.

Touching tributes to the victims of the recent Manchester and London terror attacks made way for a surprisingly entertaining match, with captain Harry Kane opening the scoring early on at the end of a fine Three Lions move.

Not even the controversial use of video assistant referees could prevent Gareth Southgate's England from succumbing to defeat in their season-ending friendly against France.

England's 3-4-3 formation did not work anywhere near as effectively as in March's friendly in Germany, leading to an eventual switch to a four-man defence on an evening that gives Southgate plenty to ponder this summer.

Outrageously-talented 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe hit the bar and provided the pass that saw Dembele secure Didier Deschamps' 10 men victory.

On-field bemusement was echoed by the home support, whose frustration would be lifted by their exciting, young side.

Confusion reigned for a minute inside the Stade de France as referee Davide Massa waited to hear from video assistant team of Marco Guida and Massimiliano Irrati, with the penalty compounded by Varane's controversial red card for bringing down Dele Alli.

The decision at the start of the second half highlighted the issues that need ironing out with the system being trialled by FIFA at selected matches ahead of wider implementation.

The match got under way five minutes late as those killed and injured in the recent attacks in Manchester and London were remembered in Paris.

Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron hot-footed it from counter-terrorism talks to see the touching reversal of the tributes paid at Wembley when the sides met days after the Paris attacks in November 2015.

The English flag was visible around the Stade de France, where the Republican Guard played a rendition of Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger as fans and players showed solidarity and togetherness.

When attention turned to football, those in attendance bore witness to a superb team goal inside just nine minutes as England clicked in style.

Alli's crossfield ball was controlled by Raheem Sterling, before smartly putting in the overlapping Ryan Bertrand with a superb backheel. The left-back sent in a low cross to the far post for Kane to finish a superb team move - a delicious opener France quickly attempted to cancel out.

Olivier Giroud's frustration was visible after an offside call saw his superb acrobatic goal cancelled out, before Dembele somehow directed wide after bursting through to latch onto a pass from Mbappe.

They were warning signs Southgate's men failed to heed.

Giroud was allowed to meet a free-kick with a powerful header that Tom Heaton did well to stop. But the Burnley goalkeeper, making his first start, could not stop Umtiti rifling home the loose ball.

Heaton denied Mbappe at his near post as France looked to go ahead, before England belatedly showed some attacking intent as Bertrand was denied by Hugo Lloris.

Eric Dier fired just wide from the resulting corner on a night when the Tottenham midfielder was not giving his defence enough protection.

France capitalised on England's fragile defence two minutes before half-time.

Dembele led the charge and played the ball out wide, only for Gary Cahill's intervention to play it back into his path. Showing great composure he cut in and got away a shot that Heaton denied, only for France to score another rebound as Sidibe turned in.

Sterling saw a penalty appeal overlooked before half-time, with Kyle Walker and Jack Butland brought on for the second period, which got off to a controversial start.

Alli's burst into the box ended under pressure from Varane, with referee Massa pointing to the spot and referring to the video assistants.