Hundreds suffer food poisoning in Iraq refugee camp

Hundreds of people fell ill from food poisoning in a refugee camp near Mosul.

Many were rushed to nearby hospitals, Iraqi officials said.

People started vomiting and some fainted after eating an iftar meal, breaking the Muslim Ramadan fast, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun.

The Hassan Sham camp in al-Khazer on the road linking Mosul and Erbil houses people who have fled the intense fighting between Islamic State and Iraqi troops trying to recapture the city.

