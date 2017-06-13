US Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies secret meetings with Russia before presidential election

Jeff Sessions before the Senate Select Committee Credit: PA

The US Attorney General has denied that he had any secret meetings with Russia before the US election. Jeff Sessions vowed to defend his honour "against scurrilous and false allegations". Testifying at a Senate hearing, Mr Sessions said it was a "detestable and appalling lie" to suggest that he was aware of any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Speaking before former colleagues, Mr Sessions also contradicted a contention made by former FBI Director James Comey at a hearing before the same panel last week. Mr Comey accused Mr Sessions of ignoring him when he allegedly told him the President pressured him to back off a probe into the former national security adviser.

The Senate Select Committee in Washington DC Credit: PA

Mr Sessions said: "He didn't recall this, but I responded to his comment by agreeing that the FBI and Department of Justice needed to be careful to follow department policy. The former Alabama senator defended himself against accusations that he misrepresented himself during his confirmation hearing by saying he hadn't met with Russian officials during the campaign. Mr Sessions said that in the context of the hearing, "my answer was a fair and correct response to the charge as I understood it". He said he recused himself from the Justice Department's Russia investigation only because of a regulation to require the step because of his involvement in the Trump campaign. He never, he insisted, knew anything about the Russia probe or had any role in it. While he had removed himself from the Russia probe, Mr Sessions said: "I did not recuse myself from defending my honour against scurrilous and false allegations." Despite his statement about the reasons for his recusal, the attorney general did not actually step aside from the Russia probe until March 2, the day after The Washington Post reported on his two previously undisclosed meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Days after that, Mr Sessions also corrected his confirmation hearing testimony to inform the committee about the two meetings with Mr Kislyak. Democratic Sen Ron Wyden of Oregon asked Mr Sessions about suggestions arising from Mr Comey's testimony last week that there was something "problematic" about his recusal. Mr Wyden asked Mr Sessions what problematic issues existed. "Why don't you tell me? There are none, Sen Wyden, there are none," Mr Sessions insisted, his voice rising. "This is a secret innuendo being leaked out there about me, and I don't appreciate it."

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies Credit: PA