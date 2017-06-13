Lions narrowly beaten 23-22 by Highlanders after dramatic finish in Dunedin

In a tight contest between the the Lions and Highlanders, Warren Gatland's men were beaten by the smallest of margins in Dunedin after an exciting climax to the game.

One big scrummage toppled the British and Irish Lions for the second time in New Zealand, as the Highlanders prevailed 23-22 in Dunedin.

Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour and captain Sam Warburton all ran in tries for the often-threatening Lions, but the tourists were undone late on at the coal face.

The Highlanders blasted the Lions off the ball, and Marty Banks slotted the 74th-minute penalty that wrestled the one-point lead - and eventually the result.

The Crusaders made the scrum a big talking point after the Lions defeated them 12-3 on Saturday, insisting the tourists struggled at the set-piece.

And here referee Angus Gardner certainly felt the hosts had the upper hand in the decisive skirmish.

Replacement Owen Farrell missed a routine shot at goal and Elliot Daly failed with a long-range effort, as the Highlanders joined the Blues in scalping the Lions.

Waisake Naholo and Liam Coltman claimed the tries for a Highlanders side missing nine regular starters, including All Blacks Aaron and Ben Smith.

The Lions will be left to lick the wounds of a second defeat in four matches on this tour, with Courtney Lawes a new injury doubt having suffered a nasty-looking head injury.

Both sides seized on the firm, dry track afforded by the roof in a pulsating first half.

Naholo immediately skinned Tommy Seymour, with the Scotland wing enduring a tough opening 40.