Tory-DUP deal 'all but done' after May hosts Foster for 'constructive' talks at Downing Street

Theresa May made no comment to reporters as she left Downing Street after the talks.

A deal for the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up the minority Tory government is "all but done" after talks between Theresa May and Arlene Foster, ITV News understands. Only minor details remain after the leaders held negotiations at Downing Street, ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reported.

Carl Dinnen @carldinnen Follow BREAK. I understand the Tory DUP deal is all but done. Only details remain. Mrs May heading for a majority.

The DUP head tweeted she was hopeful of bringing the negotiations to a "successful conclusion" following the talks in central London.

Arlene Foster @DUPleader Follow Discussions are going well with the government and we hope soon to be able to bring this work to a successful conclusion.

A Number 10 source also told the Press Association the "constructive" talks had now moved from Downing Street to the Palace of Westminster. Mrs May said nothing to reporters as she left Downing Street by car shortly after 2.15pm for a trip to France to meet the new French president. Mrs Foster had earlier waved to the press pack as she arrived with colleague Nigel Dodds at Number 10 around 12.50pm, but refused to confirm to reporters whether she would agree to a deal. It was thought the Brexit-supporting Mrs Foster was seeking assurances from Mrs May that she will pursue a softer exit from the EU as part of her demands.

Arlene Foster waved as she arrived at Number 10 with colleague Nigel Dodds. Credit: PA

The DUP's desire is not to see a return to a hard border with Ireland, while Northern Ireland delivered a 56% Remain vote in last year's EU referendum. Mrs Foster was almost certain to ask for greater investment in Northern Ireland as part of the deal, though changes to security and legacy issues from the Troubles were unlikely to be included in a pact. Mrs May's largely unchanged Cabinet earlier discussed plans for the scope of negotiations in a meeting that lasted around 90 minutes. The prime minister's spokesperson only confirmed an "update on the on-going talks with the DUP" took place as the ministers gathered once again in the wake of last week's disastrous election.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire was among those attending Cabinet. Credit: PA

The mooted "confidence and supply" arrangement with the DUP would see Mrs Foster's party back the government budget and support it on any confidence motions. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour stands ready to vote down the Queen's Speech, which sets out the government's legislative agenda, underlining the need for Mrs May to secure DUP support from the outset of the new parliament. Sinn Fein's seven MPs have flown to London to hold a briefing with reporters after warning the DUP deal undermines power-sharing talks in the gridlocked Northern Ireland executive, a claim rejected by Mrs Foster.