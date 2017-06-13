- ITV Report
Tory-DUP deal 'all but done' after May hosts Foster for 'constructive' talks at Downing Street
A deal for the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up the minority Tory government is "all but done" after talks between Theresa May and Arlene Foster, ITV News understands.
Only minor details remain after the leaders held negotiations at Downing Street, ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reported.
The DUP head tweeted she was hopeful of bringing the negotiations to a "successful conclusion" following the talks in central London.
A Number 10 source also told the Press Association the "constructive" talks had now moved from Downing Street to the Palace of Westminster.
Mrs May said nothing to reporters as she left Downing Street by car shortly after 2.15pm for a trip to France to meet the new French president.
Mrs Foster had earlier waved to the press pack as she arrived with colleague Nigel Dodds at Number 10 around 12.50pm, but refused to confirm to reporters whether she would agree to a deal.
It was thought the Brexit-supporting Mrs Foster was seeking assurances from Mrs May that she will pursue a softer exit from the EU as part of her demands.
The DUP's desire is not to see a return to a hard border with Ireland, while Northern Ireland delivered a 56% Remain vote in last year's EU referendum.
Mrs Foster was almost certain to ask for greater investment in Northern Ireland as part of the deal, though changes to security and legacy issues from the Troubles were unlikely to be included in a pact.
Mrs May's largely unchanged Cabinet earlier discussed plans for the scope of negotiations in a meeting that lasted around 90 minutes.
The prime minister's spokesperson only confirmed an "update on the on-going talks with the DUP" took place as the ministers gathered once again in the wake of last week's disastrous election.
The mooted "confidence and supply" arrangement with the DUP would see Mrs Foster's party back the government budget and support it on any confidence motions.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour stands ready to vote down the Queen's Speech, which sets out the government's legislative agenda, underlining the need for Mrs May to secure DUP support from the outset of the new parliament.
Sinn Fein's seven MPs have flown to London to hold a briefing with reporters after warning the DUP deal undermines power-sharing talks in the gridlocked Northern Ireland executive, a claim rejected by Mrs Foster.
The PM also told the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee on Monday a deal with the DUP would not affect power-sharing at Stormont, nor LGBT rights after public concerns over their new allies' views.
Mrs May's rivals have also warned the government's claimed impartiality as a mediator in the Northern Ireland political dispute would be fatally undermined by the DUP pact.
The Stormont parties have until a June 29 deadline to reach consensus and re-establish a ruling executive.