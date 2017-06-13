Millwall fan who took on London terrorists says he is on road to recovery

Roy Larner Credit: Good Morning Britain

A Millwall fan, dubbed the Lion of London Bridge after he confronted the terrorists, is on the road to recovery after being stabbed eight times. Roy Larner was in the Black & Blue restaurant in Borough Market on Saturday when the attackers stormed in with knives. As they reportedly shouted This is for Allah, the 47-year-old decided he would shout back, and screamed: "F*** you, I'm Millwall."

One of the wounds he sustained in the attack Credit: Good Morning Britain

The attackers turned on him and stabbed him eight times. Roy's actions, which kept the attacker at bay from hurting more people, has since led to many people calling him a hero - but he says it was just a snap decision. He described the moment the attackers struck, saying the first he noticed anything was wrong was when he saw people fleeing down the road outside the pub where he was drinking.

"I looked round and there were three blokes there at the doors and everyone run to the back of the restaurant. I didn't have time to run. One was in front of me and pulled out a knife and started shouting about Allah. "I just tried to fight back. The other two were going towards the restaurant. As I did well on one bloke, the other two came back and helped him and I had three around me."

Roy in hospital after the attack Credit: Good Morning Britain