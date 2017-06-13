Ministry of Defence paid nearly £22 million in Iraq War compensation claims

Taxpayers paid more than £20 million to cover compensation claims against the British military during the Iraq war.

Some 1,471 claims brought by Iraqi nationals between 2003/04 and 2016/17 were settled by the Ministry of Defence (MOD), according to a Freedom of Information Act.

The overall bill totaled £21,949,879.

Figures released show that most of the cases, some 1,145 over the six years until British withdrawal in 2009, were settled for £2.1 million by the MoD's claims officer in Iraq.

However, the vast majority did not reach public attention in Britain.

The MoD agreed £19.8 million in out-of-court settlements in 326 cases, out of a further 1,200 claims for wrongful imprisonment or mistreatment, brought before UK courts.