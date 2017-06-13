Record number of Britons become German citizens post-Brexit vote

More Britons than ever before became German citizens last year after Britain's vote to leave Europe.

A record 2,865 Britons took German citizenship in 2016 – a 361% increase on the year before, according to Germany’s federal statistics office Destatis.

The number is predicted to be even greater next year because most people applied only after the referendum and applications usually take between six months and a year to process.

A Destatis spokesperson added: “The link to Brexit seems clear.

"This is the highest ever level of registered British citizens."

A total of 110,400 foreigners took up German citizenship last year, a 2.9% rise on the previous year.

It comes after UK applications for Irish passports surged by 70% in 2017 as Britons applied to retain EU citizenship in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Applications for Irish citizenship through grandparents also increased "quite dramatically", Ireland's ambassador to the UK said.

People born in Northern Ireland or those with an Irish parent already have an automatic right to Irish citizenship.

In certain circumstances an Irish grandparent is enough to secure British citizens an Irish passport.