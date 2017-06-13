Rising cost of foreign holidays sees inflation soar to four-year high

The rising cost of foreign holidays and computer games has helped drive up the cost of living as inflation hit its highest level in nearly four years.

The rise is likely to raise pressure on the Bank of England to consider increasing interest rates beyond 0.25% when its Monetary Policy Committee meets later this week.

The cost of package holidays in particular hiked as other currencies gained strength against the pound following the collapse of sterling after the Brexit vote.

May saw the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation exceed economists' expectations yet again as it reached 2.9% rather than stay level, as experts had predicted, with the 2.7% seen in April.