After a fine, summery evening for many of us, a remarkably mild night ahead with temperatures not slipping much below 16-17C in places setting us up for an even warmer day on Wednesday.

There'll be more blue sky compared to Tuesday and in the strong mid-June sunshine, it will feel hot with highs of 28C possible.

Further north, it'll be much improved on Tuesday. There will be more cloud there but in sunnier spells, temperatures will be up a notch.