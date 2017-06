After a fine, summery evening for many of us, a remarkably mild night ahead with temperatures not slipping much below 16-17C in places setting us up for an even warmer day on Wednesday.

There'll be more blue sky compared to Tuesday and in the strong mid-June sunshine it will feel hot, with highs of 28C possible.

Further north, it'll be much improved on Tuesday - more cloud here but in sunnier spells, temperatures will be up a notch.