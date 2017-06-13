Theresa May and DUP leader Arlene Foster set for crucial talks to prop up Tory government

Theresa May and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster are set for key talks as the Tories look to prop up a minority government.

The DUP head will head to London where she is expected to hold negotiations with the Prime Minister at Downing Street on Tuesday.

Mrs May will seek to finalise an agreement with Mrs Foster and her party in a bid to get backing for her legislative programme in Parliament - or risk seeing her government fall.

Any hope for a continuation of Tory rule looks set to depend on a consensus with the Northern Irish party, following last week's General Election result in which the Conservatives dramatically lost their majority.

And the pressure on Mrs May has increased even further after the Government admitted the Queen's Speech could be delayed.

The speech would be at risk of being voted down if the DUP did not reach an agreement with the Tories.