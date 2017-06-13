Theresa May: Brexit negotiations will still begin next week

Brexit talks remain on course to start next week, Theresa May has said following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister added that there is "a unity of purpose" among the British public that the Government should get on with Brexit following the leave vote.

She continued that there was "willingness and intent" from both the EU and the UK to secure a deal, and there was a "good process" in place for the negotiations.

President Macron echoed the Prime Minister by saying he too wanted the negotiations to begin as "quickly as possible" and that he "respected the decisions taken by the people" in voting to leave the EU.

However, Mr Macron cautioned that "once the negotiations have started we should be well aware that it'll be more difficult to move backwards", but the "door would remain open" until the end of negotiations.

Post-Brexit, Mrs May said the UK would retain a close relationship with France and with the EU as a whole post-Brexit, and that cooperation would continue.