Violence by teenage girls in Angela Wrightson murder 'a total shock to everyone'

Two young teenage girls who brutally murdered a vulnerable alcoholic in her home were already well known to social services for running away, drinking and being sexually active, a review of the case has found.

The review highlighted failings by community safety agencies over the murder of 39-year-old Angela Wrightson, who was battered to death in her Harltepool home in December 2014, but found that no agency could have foreseen the attack.

Wrightson was killed by the two girls, aged just 13 and 14 at the time, who beat her with a shovel, a TV, a coffee table and a stick studded with screws during a five-hour ordeal.

The pair took pictures during the attack and later, as they were being taken home by police who were then unaware of the murder, they posed for a Snapchat picture in the back of the police van.

Despite the girls' anti-social behaviour and difficult backgrounds, care agencies could not have anticipated such a level of violence, the report found.

Dave Pickard, chair of Hartlepool's Local Safeguarding Children Board, one of the authorities behind the report, said: "Their behaviour was troublesome and anti-social before the night in question, but there was no suggestion whatsoever of any serious violence: it was a total shock to everyone."